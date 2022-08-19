Kaizer Chiefs' 4-0 league drubbing by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday may have elicited assertions from many that they're in for another disappointing campaign.
However, Chiefs utility full-back Reeve Frosler reckons it's still early to write Amakhosi off. Frosler trusts once the new players settle in, Chiefs will win games. The Glamour Boys will be hoping to bounce back from the Sundowns demolition when they face rookies Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart and Ashley du Preez are among Chiefs' new recruits who've been in the starting line-up.
"It's still early. We have quite a few new players in the team, so we're still working on trying to see what works best for us. We're trying to figure out our own combinations first before we can be judged,'' said Frosler during their media open day at the club's Naturena headquarters yesterday.
"It wasn't too bad of a game; it's just that Sundowns capitalised on the chances that they got and us at the other end didn't take our chances. I am positive that once our new guys settle in, we will gel and start winning games on a regular basis.''
Frosler also opened up about his desire to rack-up more goals this season, having always been goal-shy despite getting chances now and then.
"It's good seeing that I am making those entries into the box. Obviously I need to be more clinical and score goals...I have to change my mindset and say 'hey, I am not just here to pass in the box, I am also here to get onto the score-sheet'. I will work hard to make sure I score more goals,'' said Frosler.
The former Bidvest Wits defender expects Bay to be highly motivated tomorrow.
"A lot of teams... when they play against Chiefs, they up their game so much more. Bay will be no different. So, we just need to focus on ourselves and just do what we've been practicing throughout the week.''
Frosler says it's still early to write off Amakhosi
Defender reckons new players are finding their feet
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
