Riveiro feels Bucs will soon find scoring touch

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant that his side will soon start converting the chances they create as they have been working hard at training to solve that crisis.
The Buccaneers have only managed to score three goals in four matches this season and Riveiro says he would be worried if his side were not creating enough opportunities.
This follows their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.
In both matches they have won this season, it was by a solitary goal, while drawing 1-1 with Stellenbosch and losing the other to Chippa United.
“We are not concerned. We are working on it. At home, we generated a huge amount of chances to score against Chippa United and Swallows. We had 16 or 17 attempts, but it was not the case this time against Royal,” Riveiro told the media after the game.
“When you play away against a good opponent who is very difficult to get momentum [against] during the game, we had one moment in the first half that we could have got the advantage, but we didn’t make good decisions in the final third.
“Of course, we would like to score more goals, obviously, but the only thing we can do is to keep on building the confidence in our players when we are in the box and so far I’m happy.”
The Buccaneers will be eager to build on their midweek victory when they face Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
One thing the Spanish coach will want to see is his side building consistency.
“We know what to expect. They have a good coach with a huge reputation, with a clear identity also [in] the way they want to play,” he said.
“You can see what the coach wants also and we know that it is going to be a physical game with plenty of duels. I don’t know how they are going to approach the match in terms of our set-up.
“Most of the teams seem like they are making changes when they are facing us. It is good because we can focus on ourselves. We try to know as much as possible about the opponent and only change two or three things in our approach to the game because of the opponent.”
Riveiro feels Bucs will soon find scoring touch
Coach braced for physical game against SuperSport
Image: Antonio Muchave
