Sundowns' Mngqithi wary of threat posed by 'formidable' Sekhukhune

While Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi thinks Sekhukhune United have not played well this season under coach Kaitano Tembo, he urged his side not to take them for granted when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Mngqithi feels Babina Noko have a team capable of turning things around any time and taking them lightly could be a mistake.
The Brazilians are coming into this fixture on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs, while Sekhukhune lost 1-0 to Richards Bay. They won one of their past three matches.
“They have not started very well this season, [yet] they played very well against Richards Bay and they could have easily scored more than five goals,” Mngqithi explained to the club's media department.
“They got some good chances in that match, so we will not take them for granted. They are working very hard and they have employed the services of some of the best strikers in the country in [Victor] Letsoalo and [Tshegofatso] Mabasa and they have been playing a very offensive game with a lot of crosses into the box and creating problems.
“Unfortunately, they have not really scored as many goals as they have created. So, it is a little bit of a banana skin that needs to be treated very carefully because they are a formidable side.”
Meanwhile, Tembo said they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after their defeat against Amabhubesi in their last match.
“We are coming off a disappointing result against Richards Bay, so we are looking to bounce back against Sundowns,” Tembo told the media yesterday.
“No doubt about it, Sundowns are a good team, so we need to prepare with respect but not to fear them. I feel like we have a good team, although we are still trying to gel.
“We got players but we are not playing as a team because of combinations. But I think the attitude has been very good with what I’ve seen from the players. I’m looking forward to a very competitive game from our side.
“We want to bounce back from the previous game and get positive results to keep us within touching distance of the rest of the teams.”
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 8pm.
Sunday: Royal v Gallants, Chatsworth, 3pm; SuperSport v Pirates, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Sundowns' Mngqithi wary of threat posed by 'formidable' Sekhukhune
Co-coach warns Downs not to take Babina Noko lightly
