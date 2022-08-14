Ngezana’s pass didn’t make it to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and found Sirino instead.
Ngezana was once again at fault 11 minutes later when he brought down the deadly Shalulile inside the box and the latter didn’t make a mistake from the penalty spot to score his first goal of the season.
Except for the Yusuf Maart shot that went over the crossbar, there was nothing much from Chiefs in the first half.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, who still has a lot of work to do to get Amakhosi to where they are supposed to be, took off Ngezana and Cole Alexander for Njabulo Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota before the start of the second stanza.
Those changes seemed to have done the trick as Chiefs began to play with a bit of intent going forward.
Reeve Frosler had a chance to minimise Sundowns’ lead but he fumbled his good opportunity inside the box as he sent it wide.
While Chiefs were wasting their chances, Shalulile completed his brace on 53 minutes and virtually put the match beyond Amakhosi.
Khama Billiat had the best chance to score from the penalty spot after Sekgota was brought down in the box by Teboho Mokoena.
However, Billiat’s attempt was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Though Williams has not been made the number one goalkeeper at Sundowns, his performances in the past three games have been brilliant and will definitely give his coaches something to think about.
Exciting Ethiopian signing Nasir put the final nail on Chiefs’ coffin with 14 minutes to play, after he had come on as a replacement for Sirino.
Shalulile scores a brace as Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
If Sundowns’ performance on Saturday in their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs is anything to go by, the Tshwane giants’ dominance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) doesn’t look like it will end this season.
A brace by Peter Shalulile and a goal each from Gaston Sirino and new signing Abubeker Nasir gave Sundowns a comfortable victory over their sworn rivals in a DStv Premiership clash at a packed Loftus Stadium in Tshwane.
Sundowns’ 1-0 shocking defeat to TS Galaxy midweek got people wondering if the wheels were coming off the Tshwane unstoppable train.
But Saturday’s match assured most it’s going to take something special to stop the side as they made light work of Chiefs.
Sundowns lifted their fans' mood even before the start of the match when they announced the signing of their former star player Bongani Zungu.
While there was no doubt Zungu would be playing in the Premier Soccer League this season, there was speculation about which Premiership club he is going to call home.
Chiefs were also rumoured to be interested in the services of the 29-year-old midfield sensation.
If there was any merit in the news of Zungu being linked to Amakhosi, then that was the first win for Masandawana on the day.
When it came to the actual match, it took Sirino just six minutes to find the back of the net.
Sundowns’ goal came from an unforced error from a woeful Siyabonga Ngezana, who attempted a back pass when he could have cleared the ball by sending it any other way but towards his goal.
