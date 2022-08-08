Slow start as Galaxy, Usuthu share the spoils

TS Galaxy and AmaZulu played to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership opening match at Milpark Stadium yesterday.
The Rockets were the better side as they dominated the match throughout creating chances, but poor finishing in front of goals denied them victory.
Usuthu, who were very active in the transfer market by bringing players such as Gabadinho Mhango, George Maluleka, Dumisani Zuma and Ethan Brooks looked flat yesterday.
Mhango and Maluleka started the match, while Brooks came off the bench but could not inspire the club to victory.
Galaxy gave Sibusiso Vilakazi, who joined them from Mamelodi Sundowns, his debut but he also could not do anything to help his new club.
Vilakazi, who struggled for game time at Sundowns last season, was a bit rusty and Galaxy will hope he gets his form best soon.
The home side started well as they took control of the game and created chances but could not find the back of the net.
AmaZulu slowly came into the game and also had their chances to score but also failed to convert them.
Galaxy continued with their dominance in the second half, with AmaZulu happy to sit back and wait for a breakaway ball. They could not trouble the Galaxy defence.
Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was satisfied with a draw but was not happy with how they missed their chances.
“I think we controlled the game. I think we had better chances and my team can control the pace of the game. We wanted to win the game,” he said.
“We knew AmaZulu are an organised team, so we wanted to press them high. I think we showed everything, but we failed to put the ball in the back of the net and we need to improve that. But I must give a compliment to my team and hopefully in the upcoming matches we will improve.”
AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter admitted that his side didn’t play well but that he is optimistic they will improve. “I’m glad it’s over and done with. We didn't play well at all. We were slow out of the blocks and we should have done well.
“It’s unlike us today but we have so much to beat; we can still show our improvement in our coming games.”
Slow start as Galaxy, Usuthu share the spoils
Mentors hope for improvements
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
