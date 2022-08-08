Riveiro confident Bucs will score more goals

Having started his tenure at Orlando Pirates with a 1-0 victory over Swallows at Orlando Stadium, coach Jose Riveiro is pleased to see his side create chances. He believes it is only a matter of time before they convert them.
The Buccaneers would have won their opening match convincingly had they converted some of the chances they created in front of a decent crowd on Saturday. They had to settle for a 1-0 victory as new signing Bienvenu Eva Nga scored the only goal on his debut earlier on.
The Spanish coach, who looked relaxed even when his side were put under pressure by Swallows, promised that they will score more goals when they progress.
“We put attention in every department. I would like to always finish the game [winning] rather than sitting here and talking about the chances we missed,” Riveiro told the media after the game.
“It means the plan was good and we played the game we wanted to play. In the second half, the chances were coming from transition, quick attack. Of course, I will need to score more goals and sit there in the last 10 minutes of the game more relaxed.
“We knew that it would happen in this game, we spoke about it during the week that we will find ourselves at the end of the game, having created so many chances. But you can be sure that if we continue creating this amount of chances, we will score more than one goal usually.”
Riveiro will be eyeing a second win when his side visits tricky Stellenbosch in at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.
“Since I’m new here, I have people behind me and now we are going to Stellenbosch and it will be the first time for me. I know things about them, I’m doing my job. And I have a good staff behind me with a lot of experience in the league, which is helping me a lot. Coach Mandla [Ncikazi] and others are helping us in terms of culture, opponents and atmosphere that we are going to find.
“We are well prepared for those types of games. We will always try to be a productive team looking for results. We are ambitious and we know what we are going to do.”
Riveiro confident Bucs will score more goals
Confident Pirates to visit tricky Stellenbosch on Wednesday
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Having started his tenure at Orlando Pirates with a 1-0 victory over Swallows at Orlando Stadium, coach Jose Riveiro is pleased to see his side create chances. He believes it is only a matter of time before they convert them.
The Buccaneers would have won their opening match convincingly had they converted some of the chances they created in front of a decent crowd on Saturday. They had to settle for a 1-0 victory as new signing Bienvenu Eva Nga scored the only goal on his debut earlier on.
The Spanish coach, who looked relaxed even when his side were put under pressure by Swallows, promised that they will score more goals when they progress.
“We put attention in every department. I would like to always finish the game [winning] rather than sitting here and talking about the chances we missed,” Riveiro told the media after the game.
“It means the plan was good and we played the game we wanted to play. In the second half, the chances were coming from transition, quick attack. Of course, I will need to score more goals and sit there in the last 10 minutes of the game more relaxed.
“We knew that it would happen in this game, we spoke about it during the week that we will find ourselves at the end of the game, having created so many chances. But you can be sure that if we continue creating this amount of chances, we will score more than one goal usually.”
Riveiro will be eyeing a second win when his side visits tricky Stellenbosch in at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.
“Since I’m new here, I have people behind me and now we are going to Stellenbosch and it will be the first time for me. I know things about them, I’m doing my job. And I have a good staff behind me with a lot of experience in the league, which is helping me a lot. Coach Mandla [Ncikazi] and others are helping us in terms of culture, opponents and atmosphere that we are going to find.
“We are well prepared for those types of games. We will always try to be a productive team looking for results. We are ambitious and we know what we are going to do.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos