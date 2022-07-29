×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mmodi recovered from failed move to Chiefs – Vilakazi

Coach says Nxadi is a good replacement for ex-skipper Sibisi

29 July 2022 - 10:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Pule Mmodi of Golden Arrows.
Pule Mmodi of Golden Arrows.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has disclosed their star forward Pule Mmodi was initially traumatised after his proposed transfer to Kaizer Chiefs fell through.

Mmodi, an explosive and skillful winger, was heavily linked to Chiefs last month. The 29-year-old winger even told Sowetan he was keen to play for Amakhosi. However, it's believed the move failed because Chiefs and Arrows couldn't agree on his transfer fee. Vilakazi has since made it known Mmodi initially struggled to accept he was going nowhere, adding the player has recovered now.

"It wasn't easy, I must be honest. In our first week when we came back, it was very difficult to deal with Pule psychologically because he was too sure he's leaving the club but one thing we reminded him is that the club was not fighting with him,'' Vilakazi said on the sidelines of the DStv Premiership launch at SuperSport studios in Randburg yesterday.

"The club is the one that actually said, 'Pule, if you find something, come to us and we'll release you'. The club was also trying to help in finding something but it was just not meant to be. He's better now. He's accepted the situation and he's now performing and ready for the new season. Now he's the Pule that we know. If we're playing a game tomorrow, Pule will be in the starting XI and he'll perform.''

The Abafana Bes'thende co-coach, who steers the ship alongside former teammate Mabhuti Khenyeza, also reiterated losing their skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi to Orlando Pirates wasn't a big deal as Ntsikelelo Nxadi is showing good signs of filling that gap, partnering with new skipper Thabani Zuke at the heart of their rearguard. 

"We thought we were going to have a problem after losing Sibisi but honestly speaking in our last six league games of last season, he only played one against Sundowns where he got injured. We used the central defensive partnership of Zuke and Nxadi and they did well,'' Vilakazi stated.

"Losing Sibisi isn't something we can say it's a train smash because that boy [Nxadi] is growing everyday and we're comfortable."

Khune given key role to integrate Chiefs' newbies

Despite being one of the senior players and being given the responsibility of leading Kaizer Chiefs, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is not expecting to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Search for quality striker frustrates coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has expressed their difficulties in finding a number nine striker they want despite widening the net into the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Little transfer activity for City, with Manyama being assessed

With Cape Town City notably quiet in the transfer window, coach Eric Tinkler says he is pleased with the squad though they will be competing on all ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ronwen will have to fight for No 1 spot – Mngqithi

The arrival of Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams to add to an already star-studded goalkeeping department at Mamelodi Sundowns has left many ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates coach vows to prove he is no plumber

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes those who call him a plumber will change that opinion soon.
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial