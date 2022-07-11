×

South Africa

No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022 - 09:32
Eskom says load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future. Stock photo.
Eskom says load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Eskom says its generation capacity shortages will persist over the next few weeks, meaning load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the foreseeable future.

“It will take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover,” the electricity utility said on Sunday.

It said it had 4,597MW on planned maintenance and 16,457MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

At the weekend three units at Kendal and one each at Tutuka and Majuba power stations were forced offline for emergency repairs, said Eskom. The return to service of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Duvha power stations was delayed,.

Stage 4 load-shedding was announced from 5am to midnight on Monday. Load-shedding was due to be reduced to stage 2 from midnight until 5am on Tuesday.

“This load-shedding sequence is likely to be repeated throughout the week,” Eskom said.

This week's load-shedding schedule.
This week's load-shedding schedule.
Image: Eskom

TimesLIVE

