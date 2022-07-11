New Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is believed to have implored the club to reverse its decision to release Thabang Monare.
Last month, Pirates released a statement that read: “The club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms.”
According to a source close to Pirates, Monare has since penned a one-year contract extension after Riveiro, the Spanish mentor who joined the club a few weeks ago, advised the club to reverse their initial decision to let the central midfielder go.
“Monare is back with the team. Riveiro has been watching clips of last season’s games and he was impressed with how Monare played in most of those games of last season, so he asked the club to keep him. He has signed a one-year extension to remain at Pirates. Riveiro believes Monare’s experience will be vital, especially because there are no guarantees that the new signings will adapt to the club’s culture soon enough,” said the source yesterday.
The 32-year-old Monare, who featured in 25 games across all competitions for the Sea Robbers last term, could not be reached for comment yesterday. On Friday, the former Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits player dropped a hint on Twitter that he was indeed staying at the club, posting his picture in Pirates colours with the caption “Once and Always”.
When contacted yesterday, Monare’s agent Mirko Agnelli refused to comment, yelling: “I don't speak to the media. Worse part it is a Sunday.”
Pirates senior administrative officer Floyd Mbele insisted he knew nothing about Monare’s U-turn as he has been on leave.
Bucs coach throws hard-working Monare lifeline
Exciting midfielder pens 12-month contract extension
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
