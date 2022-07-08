Stellies keen to maintain last season's momentum

After an impressive campaign last season, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says the challenge is to maintain that momentum in the upcoming campaign and he is content with their new signings.
Stellies secured their highest finish (fourth) in the DStv Premiership last season and missed out on CAF Confederation Cup football only due to goal difference.
After losing Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwanika to Kaizer Chiefs while also releasing Marc van Heerden and Granwald Scott, Stellies bolstered their squad by bringing in six new players.
They recruited experienced defender Lasse Sobiech from Bundesliga 2 outfit Darmstadt 98, Sinethemba Mngomezulu, Vusi Sibiuya, Nhlanhla Mgaga, William Likuta and Sihle Nduli.
“Looking forward to the new season, coming off a good solid campaign, the challenge going forward is to maintain that consistency and continue to establish ourselves as a very competitive team,” Barker told the club's media department.
“To the players that have left the club, they played a big role and we needed to refresh the squad, looking to improve certain areas and be more specific in certain needs that we have as a club going forward. With several players leaving we also had to bring in some to continue to grow the team.”
Barker also explained what Sobiech would bring to the club and is confident he will adapt quickly to SA football. “A good ball-playing centre-back, strong in the air and he will bring a lot of leadership and a good strong mentality to the club,” he said.
“Sibiya, a left-footed centre-back from Baroka, was involved with the Cosafa squad [with Bafana Bafana] last year. We believe he has the attributes and quality that we require in that position. We also needed to make sure we have quality and depth in the midfield area and all the players will bring a lot of energy into the team.
“We believe they will add that sort of requirement that we need in the entire department. We are happy with the signings and the promotion of the players that we have.
“I think we are 95% done with our business, [with] perhaps a maximum of one or two players that we will look to still add before the season starts.”
Stellies keen to maintain last season's momentum
Coach Barker content with new signings
Image: Twitter
