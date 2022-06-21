Chiefs land Birds' trio; Bucs confirm Eva Nga

Kaizer Chiefs' preparations for next season gathered steam yesterday as they officially announced the capture of five players.

Amakhosi confirmed the arrival Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, George Matlou and Siyethemba Sithebe. Solomons, Mahlatsi and Matlou all join from Swallows, having recently helped the Birds escape relegation via winning the play-offs.

Sithebe comes from AmaZulu. The fifth player is the highly-rated striker Mduduzi Shabalala, who's been promoted from the development.

The quintet take Chiefs' new recruits' number to seven, having already captured Ashely du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch a few weeks ago. Amakhosi management has high hopes that the fresh acquisitions will help them reclaim glory.

"Chiefs management and the technical team have been hard at work to try and acquire the right players to fit into the system that will hopefully bring DStv Premiership success in the coming season,'' read one extract in the statement.

The 26-year-old right-back Solomons penned a four-year deal, while Mahlatsi, a 23-year-old skillful attacking-midfielder, joins on a three-year contract. Matlou, 23, and the 29-year-old Sithebe were given a two-year contracts apiece, with the former getting one year option. Shabalala, 17, was rewarded with a senior contract that will run for three years.

Solomons, who missed just a single league fixture for Swallows in the 2021/22 term, is one player who'll have to work harder. The lad from Steenberg in Cape Town will have to oust the hard-working Njabulo Blom from the XI while there's also Reeve Frosler who can make the left-back position his own. Chiefs are expected to report for Covid-19 tests sometime this week before starting their pre-season.

On the other hand, Chiefs' Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates welcomed four new signings in Evidence Makgopa (from Baroka), Bienvenu Eva Nga, Azola Matrose (both from Chippa United) and Miguel Timm (from Marumo Gallants) yesterday.

The Buccaneers also confirmed they had parted ways with Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare.

''Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed however, the Club is currently in discussions with Management regarding another role at the Club. The club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms,'' said the Bucs statement.