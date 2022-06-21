Kaizer Chiefs’ big clear-out continues with more players sent packing
Kaizer Chiefs' big clear-out continues after the club confirmed it won’t renew the contracts of veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.
Mphahlele’s contract with Amakhosi is set to come to an end this month, and the Soweto-based club has opted against keeping him.
“Kaizer Chiefs have opted to not extend Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s contract when it expires in June,” Chiefs said on Thursday.
“His leadership on and off the pitch saw him wear the captain’s armband numerous times. Thank you ‘Rama’ and all the best in the future.”
The 32-year-old defender has been with Chiefs for six years after he joined from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.
Ntiya-Ntiya joined Chiefs’ development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2018
Chiefs are on a rebuilding course under new coach Arthur Zwane and have released a number of players as a result.
Mphahlele and Ntiya-Ntiya follows Bernard Parker, Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama, Danie Cardoso, Lauzarous Kambole, Danie Akpeyi and Dumisani Zuma, who all have been shown the door.
Chiefs have also confirmed the arrivals of Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou from Swallows, Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC’s duo of Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.
Amakhosi also promoted Mduduzi Shabalala from their reserve team to the senior side.
