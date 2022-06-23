Bobby insists no Dax repeat in Solomons's signing

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is convinced the signing of Dillon Solomons from Swallows won't come back to haunt them like it happened with Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana.

Chiefs announced the capture of Solomons on Monday. A day later, Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi, speaking on Metro FM, implied there could be something sinister in Solomons's transfer. This sparked suggestions that Amakhosi might have breached some rules in getting Solomons, risking a repeat of what happened with Dax.

However, speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Motaung emphasised Amakhosi did everything by the book. Motaung highlighted if there's an issue it could be between Swallows and Royal. In 2020 Fifa banned Chiefs from registering players for two transfer windows after signing Andrianarimanana illegally from his native Malagasy outfit Fosa Juniors.

"It's a simple one. The matter is between Swallows and Royal AM. It has nothing to do with Chiefs. You must speak to Swallows and Royal, thina asazi ukuthi kwenzakalani [we don't know what's happening]. We followed all the protocols and that's why we announced the player. If there are problems, Swallows and Royal AM know. Chiefs are innocent,” Motaung asserted.

"The player [Solomons] has nothing to do with that transaction as well. The player's agent [Grant Nieuwenhuys] doesn't know anything about the deal. If Sinky has Solomons's clearance or a contract with the player, maybe he can talk."

Sowetan established that Royal paid a certain amount to the Birds for Solomons's services before they agreed to sell him to Chiefs. Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa refused to comment, saying "we don't comment on such matters".

Mnisi and Solomons's agent Nieuwenhuys couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. Even so, Nieuwenhuys had told iDiski Times on Tuesday that they never negotiated with Thwihli Thwahla, echoing Motaung's assertion that the matter was between Swallows and Royal.

"How can [you imply] you signed the player when we’ve represented Dillon for seven years? We never got a call from them [Royal]. This must have been a thing from club to club but we never sat with Royal.

"Chiefs did the right thing, followed the right protocol. I mean, we got more calls from [Orlando] Pirates and never a call from Royal AM,” Nieuwenhuys was quoted as saying.