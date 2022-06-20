Galaxy’s Msimango keen to move to Chiefs

TS Galaxy skipper Given Msimango has sounded keen to join Kaizer Chiefs, despite revealing that he has not been told anything about a possible transfer.

Msimango, 25, has been heavily linked to Chiefs in recent weeks. Sowetan has it on good authority that Amakhosi have already offered R2m for Msimango, with Galaxy holding out for R5m. The Rockets have already sold Ethan Brooks and Augustine Kwem to AmaZulu in this transfer window, an indication they have no problem with selling players if their demands are met.

Speaking to Sowetan at the weekend, Msimango disclosed he was in the dark about his future. However, the talented centre-back implied he would jump at the opportunity of linking up with the Glamour Boys ahead of the new term.

"I won't lie to you, I am not sure what's happening. I know these things are handled by the chairman [Tim Sukazi] but I can confirm that no-one has told me anything about joining Chiefs. I have always said that now I am ready for a new challenge, a bigger challenge for that matter," said Msimango, who is contracted to Galaxy until June 2024.

"It's really time for me to change environment but at the end of the day I can't force the move to happen. I am only a player. The people who have powers to make it happen are the chairmen from both clubs [Sukazi and Kaizer Motaung]. I won't leave without Galaxy's blessings at the end of the day."

Chiefs have already announced the capture of Stellenbosch captain Zitha Kwinika alongside promising winger-cum-striker Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch. Amakhosi are believed to have also concluded a deal with Sekhukhune United skipper Yusuf Maart, meaning they have signed two players who were captaining their previous clubs.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane made it clear their aim going forward was to have many leaders in the team. Msimango would be the third player who was skippering his previous team to come to Chiefs in the current transfer window.