It is extremely disappointing’: Tuks coach Motaung after failure to gain promotion to the PSL

University of Pretoria (Tuks) coach Tlisane Motaung has spoken about the extreme disappointment in their camp after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season.

Tuks narrowly finished second in the GladAfrica Championship behind Richards Bay, who earned automatic promotion to the PSL, after a season that was decided on the final day.

This meant that they were dragged into the PSL promotional playoffs where, after four promotional matches, they were pipped in the mini standings by Swallows who saved their top-flight status next season.

“It is extremely disappointing but we knew that it can go either way in the playoffs,” said Motaung adding that the two draws at home proved costly in the end.