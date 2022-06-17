Sundowns chairman Motsepe says they are looking to further bolster the squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are working on bringing in a few players as they prepare to give the Caf Champions League another go next season.

Since they won the tournament in 2016, Sundowns have only made it to the Champions League semifinal once during the 2018/19 campaign, where they were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Last season, they exited the tournament in the quarterfinal stage after suffering a shock 3-2 aggregate loss to Angolan side Petro Atletico, but chairman Thlopie Motsepe said they will try to win the tournament again.

“We want to be bold and we want to be successful in the Champions League and win it,” said Motsepe.