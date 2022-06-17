×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Marumo Gallants replace Malesela with a 31-year-old coach from Morocco

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 17 June 2022 - 13:25
Marumo Gallants have appointed Romain Folz as their new coach.
Marumo Gallants have appointed Romain Folz as their new coach.
Image: SUPPLIED

Marumo Gallants have replaced coach Dan Malesela with unknown young Moroccan coach Romain Folz.

The Limpopo-based club confirmed 31-year-old Folz as their new mentor on Friday after their surprising decision to part ways with Malesela, who led the club to the Nedbank Cup final.

“Marumo Gallants FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Moroccan coach Romain Folz as the club’s new coach,” Gallants said.

“Coach Folz comes with an extensive track record of leading teams abroad, and across Africa, including his previous role at Botswana-based Township Rollers FC. The appointment comes after the expiration of outgoing coach Dan Malesela’s contract.”

Gallants chairman Abram Sello said Folz brought an impressive and energetic approach to football they believed would be a great fit for the side.

Folz, who will officially take over Gallants at the end of June, is happy and honoured to move to a league such as the Premier Soccer League.

“My first words are for our fans. I can only tell them all the efforts and work we will put in every day is for them. We want to make them proud and I will dedicate all my time and energy to reach that goal.”

TimesLIVE

Match-fixing slur pains former Marumo Gallants mentor

Former Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is of the view that someone at the club is trying to tarnish his image.
Sport
4 hours ago

Gallants refuse to engage in public spat with fired coach

Marumo Gallants have refused to respond to assertions by former coach Dan Malesela that he felt he was used by the club after hearing from his ...
Sport
4 days ago

Gallants and Dan Malesela part ways

In a surprise move, Marumo Gallants and former coach Dan Malesela have parted ways.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'