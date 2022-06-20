Bucs' Mntambo poised to join Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo is set to join Sekhukhune United.

A source at Sekhukhune told Sowetan that they have reached an agreement with the Buccaneers, which will see the attacking midfielder move to Babina Noko on a permanent deal.

The 33-year-old midfielder struggled for game time at the Buccaneers last season after making 15 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

“We have reached an agreement with Pirates to sign Mntambo and the deal can happen before the end of the week,” an insider at the club told Sowetan at the weekend.

“He will likely be joining the club and once everything is signed the club will let the public know. It’s only the minor thing that is left, but the deal is almost done.”

Babina Noko identified Mntambo as the ideal replacement for midfielder Yusuf Maart, who is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs. The experienced box-to-box midfielder needs a move away from Pirates, having spent most of last season on the bench.

The source confirmed that the club is also looking at former Pirates and AmaZulu attacking midfielder Luvuyo Memela as a possible replacement for Maart.

Memela was released by AmaZulu recently in a shock move and has also been linked with a move to SuperSport United and Marumo Gallants.

“Maart is going to Chiefs. Even though they are not willing to pay what the club asked for, they have agreed to release him,” the source continued.

“Now it is only Maart who has to agree to join them. As for Memela, we did inquire about him. The only stumbling block is the huge salary he is looking for at the moment. But we will see how it goes, with the negotiations set to continue.”

Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatjie refused to comment and said the club would announce all the new signings in due course.

The club has already released 14 players and it is understood that they want to bring eight players in to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.