Pitso leaves Ahly after 'fulfilling a dream'

Having made history by becoming the first black African to coach Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane's tenure at the Egyptian giants came to an end yesterday, confirming a departure that has been coming for some time.

Ahly stated the coach left on his own volition following a third meeting with his representatives, but as Sowetan reported on Friday, Mosimane had had run-ins with the board amid reports he was not on speaking terms with some members.

"Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly Football Company, Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member, and the Planning Committee members, to discuss Mosimane's future with the club,'' said Al Ahly's statement.

"During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period. However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club."

Mosimane's representatives MT Sports confirmed he will leave with his technical team members who include Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomons.

The coach reserved special praise for El Khatib, who we understand, was always protective of his regime amid misgivings within the board.

"I would like to thank Captain Bebo (El Khatib) for immensely putting his trust in me and the SA technical team. His patience, leadership and humility made my job much easier. Being a coach of the biggest club on the continent has been a dream of mine which has come true and I will forever be grateful," Mosimane stated in the statement sent through by MT Sports.

While Mosimane also lauded Ahly fans "loving and valuing me", a separation has long been in the making, as the notoriously demanding supporters grew tired of the coach's regime and some openly called for his sacking after Ahly failed to secure a third successive continental title when they lost to Wydad in Casablanca.

The coach immediately travelled to SA following the loss and seemed resigned to ending his highly successful two-year stint by throwing hints during local media engagements, where he also launched his schools football project.

In one interview, Mosimane stated he was the "second-longest serving coach" in the history of Ahly and conceded he was feeling the pressure from Ahly legends who repeatedly called for his sacking.

"I'm fired every week," he said, and remained he was non-committal when asked if he would still be in charge.

He had signed a two-year extension to a contract which was first signed in October 2020, when he unexpectedly left Mamelodi Sundowns. Details of the separation are not known but having been earning a reported $165 000 per month (about R2,6m) Mosimane is set to return a sizeable payout.

Mosimane won six trophies with the Egyptian giants and bagged two back-to-back bronze medals at the Fifa Club World Cup, a first for Africa.