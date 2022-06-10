Tuks still have a chance to be promoted, says Motaung

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung says his side are still in control of their destiny in the PSL playoffs as they're in a two-horse race with Swallows.

AmaTuks are on top of the mini-league with five points from their three games, followed by Swallows in second with four points from two games and the last spot belongs to Cape Town All Stars who have one point.

Motaung's side fumbled the chance to put Swallows under by playing to a 1-1 draw against All Stars on Wednesday at home.

They will be watching tomorrow's match between All Stars and Swallows at the Danie Craven Stadium (3pm) with a keen eye. Regardless of the result from the game, Motaung still believes they're in control as they still have to play Swallows on June 15 for the return leg.

"I still believe that fate is still on our side, we are five points, Swallows four points, no matter the result there we are still going to play Swallows," Motaung said.

"The worst-case scenario on our side is if they win their game, they go to seven points and we have five points. The last match is the decider, we'll need to win it.

"If we weren't going to play any match from now, I was going to be worried. So, we still have an opportunity to play them; I know it's going to be a difficult match but every game we play we want maximum points," he said.

In their game against All Stars, AmaTuks dropped their intensity as the season fatigue dawned on them. Motaung's team will have a week before taking on Swallows at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

To prepare his team, Motaung said he'll give his key players rest and work on their mental as some maybe are exhausted from the long season and pressure of fighting for promotion.

"We need more rest for those that have been participating, make sure they get a couple of days off so they regroup and become a little bit sharper."