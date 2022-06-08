Hlongwane eager to build a better life for his family through football

Bafana star thankful he can share his earnings with parents

US-based Bafana Bafana star Bongokuhle Hlongwane is on a mission to change his family’s unpleasant livelihood for the better.



Hlongwane, who’s the property of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Minnesota United, is expected to play a role for Bafana when they take on Morocco in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Stadium tomorrow (9pm). Bafana’s Group K consists of only three countries with Liberia the third team after Zimbabwe were disqualified by Fifa...