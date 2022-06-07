PSG's Mbappe is world's most valuable player, study shows

Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona 222-million euros (R3.6bn) for his signature in 2017.

The top five was rounded off by Barca youngster Pedri (135.1-million euros, or R2.2bn) and Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (133.7-million euros).

The CIES Football Observatory uses such indicators as player age, performance, career progression and contract duration to arrive at a transfer value. The latest list was dominated by Premier League players, with 41 representatives in the top 100.

City's Ruben Dias (109.6-million euros, or R1.8bn) had the highest transfer value for a defender while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma (73.7-million euros, or R1.2bn) led among goalkeepers. City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, 30, was the oldest player on the list, with a value of 57.3-million euros (R940m).