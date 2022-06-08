Disqualified Safa election candidate Nomsa Mahlangu: 'I expected this'

Former SA Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) member Nomsa Mahlangu, who was deemed ineligible to contest for the presidential elections, has broken her silence regarding her exclusion in the race.

Mahlangu will not be permitted to challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan, Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng in the elective congress on June 25.

Mahlangu opened up to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE from Nairobi, Kenya where she is attending a universities sports seminar. University Sport SA (USSA) president Mahlangu works for the University of Johannesburg (UJ) as the Sport Senior Director and is a member of the Federation of Africa University Sports.

She was ruled an ineligible candidate on the basis of that she was nominated by USSA and not by a Safa region. USSA is an associate member of Safa.

“They have not informed me of what happened to my nomination. I only saw on websites and social media and I still do not know what transpired,” Mahlangu said.

“I have not received a letter or message from the association. I am going to write to the association and demand an explanation.