New Safa governance committee vows to be transparent

The new SA Football Association (Safa) governance committee, mainly comprised of legal eagles, has preached transparency and insinuated the public should hold it responsible in any case of maladministration.

The governance committee was announced at Safa House on Tuesday. Its first big assignment will be to oversee the football controlling body's elective congress on June 25. Dr Victor Mogajane will serve as the chair of the committee with seasoned lawyer Tumi Dlamini operating as his deputy. Adv Anzel Laubscher, Abel Ramolotja, who's an attorney, and Shakespeare Hadebe are the committee's other members.

Former Safa vice-presidents Ria Ledwaba and Nomsa Mahlangu, alongside Safa Tshwane boss Ngoako Mohlabeng, are believed to have been nominated to challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan, who's been in office since 2013, for the Safa presidency in June.

Dlamini, who has also been a member of CAF's governance committee for the past two years, asked the public to hold them responsible the same way they do with underperforming players on the pitch, should there be boardroom incompetence.

"What we commit to, what I commit to, is to ensure that I remain true to the actual people that are the beneficiaries of this work. In any match, we often look at the players on the field and the level of scrutiny that we give to our players during the 90 minutes, we should be able to give that same level of scrutiny to people sitting in the boardrooms, administering football," Dlamini stated.

Hadebe promised that they'll do all they can to make sure Safa is well administered. "We will leave no stone unturned in terms of bringing ethics, values and good governance to Safa and the people of SA going forward,'' said Hadebe.

The appointment of the committee was approved by Safa's national executive committee.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe was reluctant to disclose the names of presidential candidates, only confirming four people have been nominated subject to them being screened for illegibility by the committee. The list of presidential hopefuls will be made public 14 days before the elections.