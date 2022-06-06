Committee explains why Ria Ledwaba passed for Safa presidency race but not NEC

The governance committee that screened the candidates for this month’s SA Football Association (Safa) elective congress has clarified why vice-president Ria Ledwaba was accepted for the presidential race but not for the national executive committee (NEC).

Ledwaba, incumbent Danny Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Ngoako Solly Mohlabeng were the candidates the committee vetted as eligible to stand in the presidential election at the June 25 congress. University Sports SA (USSA) president Nomsa Mahlangu was not approved as a candidate.

Committee member Shakespeare Hadebe said that Ledwaba was not eligible for the NEC race as she was not nominated for it by her host region, Safa Capricorn.

“Ledwaba was not nominated by [her] host region, as per article 25.9 of the Safa statutes, which indicate that for you to serve on the NEC you must be nominated by the host region,” Hadebe said.

“In Ledwaba’s case, Safa Tshwane nominated her for national [the NEC], and Ngoako was nominated as the presidential candidate by Safa Tshwane. So in that case, her host region is Safa Capricorn.