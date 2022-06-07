Daniels awaits explanation from Kadodia after his release

Despite being released by Maritzburg United last week, defender Clayton Daniels is demanding clarity from chair Farook Kadodia after he was told his future with the club would be resolved this week.

Daniels said he had a meeting with Kadodia and was promised that they would attend to his future after they have sorted out the club technical team.

But he was shocked to see his name among the list of players the club confirmed it had parted ways with last week.

“We had a few discussions before already. It is a bit disappointing to find out like that, but we will see what will happen,” Daniels told Sowetan yesterday.

“The boss told me that he is going to sort out his technical team first and he would get back to me. So I’m still waiting for him to get back to me....

“When we spoke, he didn’t say they are going to release me other than saying they are going to sort out the technical team, then they will come and talk to me.

“To read the statement that they have released me was a bit of a shock, as I said, I’m just waiting for him to come back to me.”

The 37-year-old added there is a team that has since shown interest in his service, but he is still waiting for his meeting with the chairman before he can start negotiations with them.

“It is part of the game and these things happen in football. It is something that is out of control, so you can’t stress too much about that. You can only control when you are playing and doing your best for the club like I have been doing for Maritzburg.

“For two seasons, I have saved them from relegation, so it is like that. I will give them first preference before I go out into the market, there is another club trying to make contact with me, but I haven't responded to them yet."