Chevonne murder trial: Crowd hurls insults at grieving mother

Drama erupted outside the Germiston magistrate's court on Wednesday, forcing the grieving mother of a murdered two-year-old toddler to miss the bail hearing of the alleged killer.

A crowd of about 30 people gathered outside the court, calling for accused Cornelius Stephanus van Niekerk not to be granted bail and taking aim at the toddler's mother. She is not being identified here to shield the identity of her other minor children.

Van Niekerk, the fiancé of the toddler's mother, was arrested in connection with the death of Chevonne Avril Rusch about two weeks ago. He allegedly dropped the child at the Primrose clinic where she was certified dead on arrival.

Community members from Klopperpark, wearing T-shirts bearing Chevonne’s name, hurled insults at her mother.

They called her “a bad mother” while some shouted “you're guilty too” as she made her way out of the court building during a break. She ended up not attending the court proceedings.

A woman who accompanied her, who identified herself as Kayla, a close family friend, said the “drama outside court was unnecessary” and the crowd was misinformed with their accusation of her being a possible accomplice.

“She’s now unable to attend the bail hearing and the crowd is making it difficult for her to mourn her child’s death,” Kayla said.