Davids asks Nigerians to back Pirates and ‘prodigal son’ Ndah in Confed final

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids is hoping the neutral venue of Uyo in Nigeria can work to his team’s advantage in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco in more ways than one.

Davids appealed to Nigerians to back Pirates, not least because one of Uyo’s own — Bucs’ influential centreback Olisa Ndah — used to call Godswill Akpabio International Stadium his home when he turned out there for Akwa United, who use it as their home ground.

He said the neutral venue should also tone down Berkane’s tactic of aggressively heightening emotions at flashpoints in a game to earn decisions from referees.

“We’re quite happy because it’s a neutral venue — of course if the final was in Morocco it would be a different story,” Davids said as Pirates trained at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday before their departure for Uyo on Wednesday morning.