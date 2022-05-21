'It is what it is,’ says Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi as he surveys wreckage of Confed Cup final loss

“I feel for the players because they fought very hard, I feel for the team and it is what it is right now, we can’t change but the disappointing part is that it’s not a final that we should have lost based on the dominance and creation of chances that we had. Football is like that, you don’t put the ball in the net and this is the outcome.”

Pirates will have to put this final defeat behind them as they have a DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium where they are playing catch-up.

“As coaches we have a responsibility to lift up the players, we are playing a league match on Tuesday and these are the same players who must play. It has not been a good season for our team and the reasons are the ones that you say today where a match is dominated but the outcome and the final product is not equally like the way we played.

“We have a responsibility, the players are experienced and coaches must do their job and motivate the players to be ready for the next challenges. Pirates will come back, Pirates will play better that we did today. It is a big brand which just needs to prove that on the field of play.

“We disappointed fans at home, we disappointed millions of South Africans, we disappointed Nigerian support that we had at home, we disappointed Ghanaians, we disappointed Namibians, we disappointed Zimbabweans and Malawians that are in the team.”