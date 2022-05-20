POLL | Will Pirates win the Confed Cup?
Orlando Pirates are looking to win their first continental trophy in 27 years when they take on Moroccan giants RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final on Friday evening.
The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Pirates beat Al Ahli 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, despite losing their home leg 1-0, and co-coach Fadlu Davids is confident his side will bring home silverware.
“The disappointment in our previous match was maybe a blessing in disguise where we made the final by losing 1-0, came into the change room and with our mixed emotions [goalkeeper] Richard Ofori wanted to hit some players because we conceded a goal.
“The mood in the change room after the match was perfect in hindsight. There were not a lot of celebrations, which is good because celebrations are for after the final, not for making the final.
“That is the mindset for us. Orlando Pirates want to go into this final and get the job done.”
Pirates’ last continental title was the 1995 Africa Cup of Champions. They reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Egypt’s Al Ahly, and lost 2-1 on aggregate to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the 2013 Confed final.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi urged all of SA to get behind Pirates for the final.
“It is encouraging to have a SA team competing in that space. That should ignite fire in all of us as South Africans. If we are patriotic, we have to support and show that one of ours stands a chance of conquering the continent.
“Maybe it will bring a glimpse of hope for SA football and the country in general to see one of our teams lifting a continental tournament trophy.”
