POLL | Will Pirates win the Confed Cup?

Orlando Pirates are looking to win their first continental trophy in 27 years when they take on Moroccan giants RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final on Friday evening.

The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Pirates beat Al Ahli 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, despite losing their home leg 1-0, and co-coach Fadlu Davids is confident his side will bring home silverware.

“The disappointment in our previous match was maybe a blessing in disguise where we made the final by losing 1-0, came into the change room and with our mixed emotions [goalkeeper] Richard Ofori wanted to hit some players because we conceded a goal.

“The mood in the change room after the match was perfect in hindsight. There were not a lot of celebrations, which is good because celebrations are for after the final, not for making the final.

“That is the mindset for us. Orlando Pirates want to go into this final and get the job done.”