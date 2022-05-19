×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria's Lagos bans 'nuisance' motorbike taxis from most roads

By Reuters - 19 May 2022 - 09:48
Motorcycle riders stay in line on the busy Apapa Road in Lagos, Nigeria.
Motorcycle riders stay in line on the busy Apapa Road in Lagos, Nigeria.
Image: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos said on Wednesday it will ban motorcycle taxis from operating in most of the traffic-clogged city, removing a popular mode of transport for residents.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the ban, the second in just over two years, would come into force from June, adding that the motorbikes that offer taxi services, known locally as "Okadas", were unsafe.

It was not immediately clear if the ban, which does not include delivery motorcycles, would include ride-hailing start-ups such as Oride, Gokada and Max.ng, which have sought to capitalise on the city's teeming population of just over 20 million people to expand their businesses.

The companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

Traffic jams are part of daily life in Lagos, where many residents use motorcycles to criss-cross between the traffic, but with little regard for road and safety rules.

"Lives are being lost on a daily basis, preventable accidents are happening every day and the riders are not respecting any of our traffic laws," Sanwo-Olu said.

"The situation has led to a complete breakdown of law and order. This ban has come to stay and we will not tolerate any weakness in enforcement," told a news briefing.

A similar restriction imposed in February 2020 fizzled out because of a lack of enforcement.

Motorcycle taxis will be banned from 40 bridges and flyovers and areas covering the business districts of Victoria Island and Lagos Island, Apapa, where the primary port is located and Ikeja, which is home to the international airport.

"How am I supposed to survive when there are no jobs? We will see if this is different (from last time)," said Okada driver Victor Abara while the tyre of his motorcycle was being fixed at a roadside garage in Victoria Island. 

Nigeria's accountant general faces corruption charges after arrest

Nigeria's economic crimes agency said on Monday night it had arrested the country's accountant general over charges of diverting public funds and ...
News
1 day ago

Nigerian Christians demand justice for student killed over alleged blasphemy

Nigeria's largest grouping of Christian churches on Friday condemned the killing of a female student who was beaten and burnt by fellow students for ...
News
4 days ago

Nigeria's Buhari tells cabinet ministers planning election runs to resign

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the ...
News
6 days ago

Nigerian airlines suspend plans to ground local flights over cost of jet fuel

Nigerian airlines have suspended plans to ground all local flights due to the soaring cost of jet fuel just hours before the move was due to take ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case