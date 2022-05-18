Why Bandile Shandu believes Pirates will step up and win Confed final

Orlando Pirates’ Bandile Shandu says there is no better motivation for any player than playing in the final of a continental competition.

Pirates face their biggest challenge yet in the 2021-2022 Caf Confederation Cup when they meet Moroccan outfit RS Berkane, the 2019-2020 winners of the competition, in Friday night’s final in Uyo, Nigeria.

Bucs, the 1995 Caf Champions Cup winners, are likely to have to step up their game if they want to go better than their runners-up positions in the 2013 Caf Champions League and 2015 Confed and bring back a continental trophy on Friday.

Shandu, 27, is a player who knows about stepping up, having improved his game dramatically since signing for the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in the preseason, becoming a key performer for Pirates.

The right-back, who has been deployed at right midfield recently, believes the occasion a continental final will provide enough motivation for Pirates to step up a gear.

“The occasion itself brings everyone to step up and to