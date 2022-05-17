Teko Modise explains why Sundowns must still venture into transfer market

Though they boast a good defensive record in the DStv Premiership and the Champions League, former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise says they must venture into the transfer market to boost their central defence.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela were forced to change central defenders and Modise believes this is the area that needs to be closely looked at during the off-season.

In all competitions this season Sundowns' coaches used different combinations involving Mosa Lebusa, Rushine de Reuck, Grant Kekana and Brian Onyango in central defence largely due to injuries.

With one match remaining in their championship-winning campaign, Sundowns have only conceded 18 goals and they are followed by AmaZulu who have let in 20.