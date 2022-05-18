Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding

While Stellenbosch FC have said that one of their key players Zitha Kwinika has signed for Kaizer Chiefs, Amakhosi interim coach Arthur Zwane has refused to confirm the new capture.

Chiefs are expected to go big in the market in the 2022-23 preseason as they aim to bring back the glory days and end a trophy drought that will reach seven years when they end their 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign with their final match against Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Reports in various publications are that Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker revealed at the club’s end-of-season awards in the Cape that hard-tackling centreback Kwinika has signed a deal that sees him return to Chiefs.

Kwinika played for Chiefs' reserves in 2014 then had some senior loan spells from the club before a transfer to Chippa United in 2015.