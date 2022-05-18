Sundowns coach Mokwena urges troops to finish season with a flourish

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked his players to finish their league championship-winning campaign with a flourish when they take on Royal AM on Saturday.

The Brazilians, who wrapped up their unprecedented fifth DStv Premiership title with four matches to spare, take on Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

A strangely lethargic Sundowns were thrashed 3-0 by determined Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium in their last home league match of the season last weekend.