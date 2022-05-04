Motaung reiterates commitment to Chiefs women’s team as she joins Caf

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung says they are working tirelessly behind the scenes to start a women’s programme.

Motaung reiterated their commitment to women’s football on Wednesday, confirming she has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) organising committee for the women football standing committee.

“I see us [Chiefs] as a sporting institution that should be doing sport across the board and one of the things is women’s football,” she said.

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes and we want to do it properly. It is not something that we don’t want to do quickly, there is an important investment that needs to go into it and we are looking into that.