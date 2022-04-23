Usuthu aim to ground high-flying Royal AM

AmaZulu are confident of stunning the high-flying Royal AM and claiming another KwaZulu-Natal derby victory as well as a third successive league win.

Second-placed Royal AM host Usuthu in a DStv Premiership clash at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm) where they will be looking to consolidate their spot and stay in contention to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

After finishing second in the league last season, AmaZulu didn’t have the best start to the current campaign and as a result they had to part ways with former coach Benni McCarthy in March.

But Usuthu looks rejuvenated under the tutelage of interim coach Brandon Truter with two league wins over Baroka and their neighbours Maritzburg United that have moved them into the top eight on the log.

AmaZulu striker Andre de Jong admits Royal AM are going to be a tougher opponent, especially playing at home, but insists Usuthu need to do more of what they did in their past two outings.

“Royal AM have been flying this season and they are obviously second on the log. It’s going to be very tough, especially at Chatsworth Stadium as they’ve made that a bit of a fortress for them,” said De Jong.

“But I think at the back of two solid victories that we’ve had, we can actually get there with a lot of confidence.

“If we put the same application that we did against Maritzburg and Baroka, I can see us winning this game as well.”

Royal will be looking to return to winning ways and boost their chances of finishing second in their first season in the top tier.

The last match for the John Maduka-coached outfit ended in a 1-all draw with the third-placed Cape Town City.

Royal, who are also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, are on 44 points, City are four points behind them as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are on 39 points each.

A victory for Usuthu on Sunday will get them closer to the top four finish that their ambitious management insist is a must.

AmaZulu are currently in position seven with 35 points with five games left before the curtains are rolled down for this season.

