‘Black fathers’ complaint about Standard Bank ad crashes and burns

A viewer who claimed a Standard Bank TV ad featuring an astronaut was one giant leap backwards for black mankind has been brought down to Earth by the advertising watchdog.

Jeffrey Matshabula said the ad created the impression that black men or black fathers are blockers of black girls' dreams.

Standard Bank responded that Matshabula had suffered a sense of humour failure and the Advertising Regulatory Body (ARB) agreed.

“The overall message of the commercial is in fact one of empowerment, and of overcoming the stereotype that girl children and more so black girl children have limited choices,” it said this week.

The one-minute commercial that upset Matshabula shows an astronaut entering an apartment where a couple and their daughter are watching TV.