Soccer

Attention soccer fans | Stand a chance to win Sundowns vs Petro tickets!

By SowetanLIVE - 20 April 2022 - 11:01
Gastón Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sowetanlive and Mamelodi Sundowns are giving away double tickets to the Sundowns v Petro de Luanda match taking place on Saturday.

This CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg will be staged at FNB Stadium (kickoff is 6pm). To win, please answer this question: Where is the match between Sundowns and Petro taking place?

To stand a chance to be one of the 25 winners, send your answer to tellus@sowetan.co.za using the subject line FOOTBALL, along with your full name, city and cell number.

Terms and conditions: Competition closes on Thursday April 21 at 12pm. Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered in[1]to. All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry. Neither Sowetanlive nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight. Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable. One entry per reader. No late entries will be accepted. No persons under the age of 18 may enter. Winners will notified by email and must collect tickets from Sowetanlive offices in Parktown by Friday.

