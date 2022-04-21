PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup semifinals

Marumo won last year's edition after beating Chippa United 1-0 in the final but at the time they were still called TTM — who they bought in January 2022, and before their name change at the start of the current campaign.

TTM regained their place in the GladAfrica Championship in May last year after they bought the status of Royal AM, who moved up to the elite league after buying the status of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Five-time Nedbank winners Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the home ground of Royal AM in the other semifinal at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday April 30 (also 7pm).

Sundowns are chasing a quadruple having already won the MTN8 this season. Downs are in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League and runaway leaders in the DStv Premiership — a trophy they will win for a record fifth successive time if they clinch the league title in the coming weeks.