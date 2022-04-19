'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab and offer to walk

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has left social media in meltdown mode after he said he would step down as Amakhosi coach if asked to, but that he has been the only one to bring them success in the last 20 years.

Baxter made the remarks after his side's 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

“I don’t have any message to the fans, because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chairman says to me ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job,’ then I will walk.

“I’ve got no problem doing that. I will walk myself if I don’t think I’m affecting the team in a positive way. I will walk. No problem,” he said.

He then made the incorrect claim that he is the only coach who has brought success at the club in the last 20 years.

“I’m the only coach who has given this club any success over the last 20 years. And I’ve got to go because we’ve dominated the game and we lost 1-0. I’ve got to listen to them.

“They are fans and have got the right to say exactly what they want. If that reflects what the chairman thinks, what the players think and what our majority of fans think, then maybe I should walk.

“Obviously, that’s not something a group of fans will decide. The football club will decide, or I will decide and if I get that feeling, of course I will walk,” the coach said.

“But at the moment, I’m looking at this as a game that we should have won. We did enough to win it, but we didn’t [win it].

His comments sparked debate online, with many slamming his claims and urging him to step aside. Others defended the coach, saying he would bring more success with a little more time.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.