Bafana Bafana get Morocco and Zim in Afcon qualifers
Broos has vowed to succeed where Ntseki failed
Bafana Bafana have been drawn with Morocco in Group K for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cote d'Ivoire.
The draw was conducted at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Tuesday night, where SA were also pitted against Zimbabwe and Liberia in the group. Zimbabwe's participation is pending their appeal of a suspension imposed by Fifa last month.
Bafana were seeded in Pot 2 as per Fifa rankings released at the end of last month, which means facing reigning champions Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and Cameroon was a possibility. In the end they drew World Cup-bound Morocco from Pot A.
The 48 teams who qualified for the group stages were drawn into 12 groups and the top two sides from each group will qualify for Cote d'Ivoire 2023.
After missing out on a qualification to Cameroon this year, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold statement that the team will qualify for the next Afcon and will be pleased with their opponents they will face.
Bafana disappointed the nation when they failed to qualify for the finals in Cameroon earlier this year after losing to Sudan in their group when Molefi Ntseki was still the head coach.
They are desperate to make the finals to be hosted from June to July next year.
Hosts Cote d'Ivoire have been drawn against all-Southern Africa opposition in Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho.
The qualifiers will start in June and CAF said they will announce the dates soon.
Full draw
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome/Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central Africa Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda
