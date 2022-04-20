×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

AmaZulu's Amonome heaps praise on rival keeper Mothwa

Gabon's first-choice plays second fiddle at AmaZulu

20 April 2022 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
AmaZulu goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome (right) during the CAF match against Horoya on April 1.
AmaZulu goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome (right) during the CAF match against Horoya on April 1.
Image: Backpagepix

AmaZulu's fringe goalkeeper Jean-Noël Amonome, who's recently established himself as his country Gabon's first-choice, has conceded it will be hard for him to become Usuthu's No.1 any time soon as Bafana Bafana second-choice Veli Mothwa has made the jersey his own.

"I don't know yet [when I'll play regularly]. I have no idea at the moment whether I will ever be No.1. But time will tell because with AmaZulu nothing is easy. Veli is a very good person, I have a very good relationship with him. He helps me a lot, I learn with him and we have a good competition,'' Amonome told Sowetan this week.

Since joining AmaZulu from his native Gabonese side FC 105 Libreville in January 2020, Amonome has only played one official game, the 1-all dead rubber draw away to Guinean side Horoya in the CAF Champions League group phase early this month.

The 24-year-old talented keeper spent the better part of last season on loan at Uthongathi in the second-tier. Despite lack of game time at Usuthu, Amonome is a big deal in Gabon, having impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), hosted by Cameroon early this year, where he started all his nation's four games until they were knocked out in the last 16 by Burkina Faso on penalties.

Amonome has reflected on how he managed to knuckle down at  Afcon even without any club level minutes under his belt prior to linking-up with Gabon.

The Usuthu keeper also shared how it is like to have Barcelona superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Gabonese national side. 

"Aubameyang is a brilliant person who is very open with everyone in the selection and it's really fantastic to be part of the same selection as him and to play international matches with him. I have a very good relationship with him, he motivates me every time I'm in goal.

"For the Afcon, I made sure I prepared myself mentally. I was doing personal work to keep in shape, the confidence of the coach and all my teammates helped me a lot as well. That's why I did fairly well there at Afcon.''

Arrows' Zuke wants a century

Soon after reaching a milestone of 50 appearances with Golden Arrows, defender Thabani Zuke has set his sights on a century with the club.
Sport
1 hour ago

CAF's preference of dodgy referees a concern

CAF's tendency of always assigning usual suspects such as Maguette N'diaye and Janny Sikazwe to handle high-profile games, even when they're ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Analyst urges CAF to charge 'bad loser' Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has been labelled a "bad loser" for his outburst directed at Simba following their defeat in the CAF ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kaizer Chiefs reveal dates for fixtures missed because of Covid-19

Kaizer Chiefs say the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced dates for the two DStv Premiership matches — against Cape Town City and Lamontville ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground