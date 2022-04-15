‘Chiefs have set themselves runners-up spot target’, says defender Austin Dube
Having failed to achieve a convincing run of good results during the course of the season, Kaizer Chiefs have set themselves the target of winning all their remaining eight DStv Premiership matches.
Chiefs have had an inconsistent season as they failed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership title race, and the Glamour Boys are fighting for the runners-up spot that comes with Caf Champions League football next season.
Amakhosi, who face SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm), are third on the log table where they are involved in the race for second spot against Royal AM, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.
Chiefs are left with eight matches, two of which are to be decided through a court if they will go ahead, to play this season while their rivals have played more games.
Chiefs defender Austin Dube said they are looking to win the remaining matches to give themselves a chance of finishing second in the Premiership.
“The focus is on the remaining games and we will be going out to win all of them. It’s possible to win all the games and that’s what we are working towards,” Dube said.
In one of the remaining games, Chiefs have to play the record-chasing Sundowns at FNB Stadium next month.
The runaway log leaders, Sundowns, are looking to beat their own record of 71 points in a season as they can reach 72 points if they win all their remaining five league matches.
SuperSport will face Chiefs without coach Kaitano Tembo after he was sacked by the club on Tuesday.
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse will be on the bench after he was appointed in the interim role until the end of the season.
Dube said though they are aware of the changes at SuperSport, Chiefs will not focus too much on the opponent’s problems.
“We’ve been preparing really well going into the game against SuperSport. I think so far we have been doing great at training,” Dube said.
“The focus is not too much on them, but it’s actually improving on our side. We have to improve coming from the game we had last week.”
Amakhosi’s last outing was a goalless draw against relegation-threatened TS Galaxy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.