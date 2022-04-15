‘Chiefs have set themselves runners-up spot target’, says defender Austin Dube

Having failed to achieve a convincing run of good results during the course of the season, Kaizer Chiefs have set themselves the target of winning all their remaining eight DStv Premiership matches.

Chiefs have had an inconsistent season as they failed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership title race, and the Glamour Boys are fighting for the runners-up spot that comes with Caf Champions League football next season.

Amakhosi, who face SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm), are third on the log table where they are involved in the race for second spot against Royal AM, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.

Chiefs are left with eight matches, two of which are to be decided through a court if they will go ahead, to play this season while their rivals have played more games.

Chiefs defender Austin Dube said they are looking to win the remaining matches to give themselves a chance of finishing second in the Premiership.

“The focus is on the remaining games and we will be going out to win all of them. It’s possible to win all the games and that’s what we are working towards,” Dube said.