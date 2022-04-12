Baroka's tough run-in makes them shoo-in for the drop

With the Premier Soccer League reaching the business end of the season, the run-in is going to be wild up and down in the fight for survival.

Four teams are scrapping to stay in the DStv Premiership and it is also getting tight and tense at the bottom of the table.

Baroka, TS Galaxy, Swallows and Chippa United are all in trouble and could still face automatic relegation.

Below, we focus on who is likely to face the chop in the remaining games.

Baroka (16th place)

To play:

Pirates: today home

Swallows: April 24 away

Arrows: May 4 home

Chippa: May 7 away

SuperSport: May 14 home

Maritzburg: May 21 away

Bakgaga are favourites to face automatic relegation as they remain bottom of the log and their continued support of coach Kgoloko Thobejane, who appears to have no of clue how to save the team from relegation, could be the final nail in their coffin. That three of their last matches will be against teams who are also fighting for survival could prove to be a difficult task in their mission to survive.

Swallows (15th)

To play

Maritzburg: today away

Gallants: April 17 away

Baroka: April 24 home

AmaZulu: May 3 home

SuperSport: May 6 away

Chippa: May 14 home

Chiefs: May 21 away

Swallows have tricky remaining fixtures, with three of them against teams also fighting for survival. The arrival of coach Dylan Kerr has not brought the success they hoped for as they continue to struggle. They have been struggling in front of goal this season, having scored 13 in 23 matches. They look destined for promotional playoffs.

Galaxy (14th)

To play

Sekhukhune: April 16 away

Maritzburg: April 23 home

Pirates: May 3 home

CPT City: May 7 away

Gallants: May 14 home

Chippa: May 21 away

Ill-discipline has been one of the reasons the club finds itself in this position. The Rockets have already received eight red cards this season and most of them affected the results. They have also been blowing hot and cold under coach Sead Ramovic. They have conceded the highest number of goals [35] in 24 matches. However, they are likely to survive the chop.

Chippa (13th)

To play

Stellenbosch: April 17 home

Pirates: April 27 away

CPT City: May 4 home

Baroka: home May 7

Swallows: May 14 away

Galaxy: May 21 home

Chippa are left with tricky fixtures, with their last three games against fellow relegation candidates. Stellenbosch, Pirates and Cape Town City are also difficult matches, where it could be difficult to get full points. Kurt Lentjies’s side have lost points from winning positions and that won’t help their cause.

Maritzburg (12th)

To play

Swallows: today home

AmaZulu: April 16 away

Galaxy: April 23 away

Royal: May 4 home

Stellenbosch: May 7 away

Pirates: May 14 away

Baroka: May 21 home

The Team-of-Choice may survive relegation as in Ernst Middendorp they have a coach who knows how to deal with this situation. Although they also have tricky fixtures, few wins could see them move away from the relegation zone.