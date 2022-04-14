×

Soccer

Failing to close gap with Sundowns painful, says Parker

Chiefs ready to welcome supporters back to Soccer City

14 April 2022 - 07:44
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at Soccer City.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker admitted players should take full responsibility after failing to put pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership log table.

Chiefs had the opportunity to close the gap between them and Sundowns on top but failed after losing 0-1 to Golden Arrows and drawing with TS Galaxy.

They are now 18 points behind Sundowns with three games in hand, two of which are yet to be resolved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Safa.

“It was very painful. We all felt the pain after we dropped the points. We went to those matches with confidence, but we were surprised,” Parker told the media yesterday.

“It was not a good one. But it is important for us now to get stronger and motivated so we can finish the season on a high note.

“I feel for the players who have nothing in their careers because when you come here, you have the opportunity to get something. But we will keep on pushing until we get something one day.”

With Chiefs to host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium in a league match on Saturday at 6 pm in front of their supporters for the first time in two years, Parker said they would try to welcome them with a strong performance.

“We don’t want to disappoint the supporters and we want to welcome back with a strong performance to top it up with a win,” Parker said.

“We are all happy to have them back, guys who have not played in front of the club supporters now will have that chance and it will keep their feet itchy.

“So it is about us welcoming them with a strong performance and seeing how it goes.”

