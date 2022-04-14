Sundowns Ladies star Mash to release second amapiano EP

The 22-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Squad left-wing player officially launched her music career in 2020

When soccer player Hlogi Mash is not showing off her dribbling skills on the pitch, she is out pursuing her love for music, which has been on a steady rise with the release of a total of 11 songs to date.



