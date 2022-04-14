Marawa on what the Senzo Netflix doccie gives South Africans as trial begins

Robert Marawa believes the Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary series packages the murder and aftermath of the beloved Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain into a digestible bundle to help South Africans understand it better.

Sports presenter Marawa — interviewed in Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, which aired from Friday — said he is certain the makers of the documentary will produce a second season once the trial of the five accused that started at the Pretoria high court on Monday is concluded.

The documentary examines the theories that emerged after Meyiwa's murder in front of four adult friends and girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in the living room of her house in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

It combines reporting and footage produced in the SA media while an investigation took an excruciating eight years to yield results with original interviews and lays them out in a single place to contextualise the saga.

“I watched the five episodes in one sitting — it's obviously that gripping,” Marawa said.

“My role was as someone who interacted with Senzo on that rainy night where he played a heroic role for Pirates [in their 4-1 Telkom Knockout win against Ajax Cape Town on October 25 2014, the night before his murder]. He was spectacular in that match.”