Road closures in flood-ravaged KZN put strain on agriculture sector — Union

The export of produce and imports of agricultural goods have been significantly affected by the recent severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal, the KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) said on Friday.

The union said the major infrastructural damage caused by the heavy rain and flooding was likely to have long-term ramifications for the agricultural sector.

“We are aware of reports from the Midlands and coastal regions, north and south, which seem to be the worst affected. However, reports continue to come in. With severe devastation of infrastructure, and in particular roads and bridges around the port, the passage of goods and services is highly restricted.

“Access to relevant drop off and collection points for agricultural products and supplies which are time sensitive will impact directly on the sector,” said Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque.

She said without good infrastructure and basic service delivery the impact will continue to be severe, stifling growth, employment, investment, and export opportunities.