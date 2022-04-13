Atletico won't change their philosophy to please the pundits, Simeone says

Atletico Madrid won't deviate from their usual style despite heavy criticism when they host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this week, coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday.

After losing last week's first leg 1-0 with an overly defensive gameplan that yielded no attempts on goal, Atletico received plenty of criticism, including from former coach Arrigo Sacchi, who called it "prehistoric soccer, from the '60s."

"Loose lips sink ships," Simeone told a news conference when asked about Sacchi's comments.

"I've been coaching since 2005-06 and I prefer to always respect my colleagues. But that is always former players or coaches that decide to run their mouths to get people's attention. I just ignore them."

Simeone said that his team, who reached Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, have an identity and will stick with it, despite having to win Wednesday's game to qualify for the semi-finals.

"We're up against a team that plays very well. A very good positional game, but we're hopeful. It's clear that hope alone isn't enough, but we're going to try to take the game where we can hurt them," the Argentine added.

"Words don't say much, the important thing is what happens after the game starts."

Atletico captain Koke echoed his coaches comments and insisted that the squad revelled in their tough, rugged playing style.

"We have been playing like this for a decade and we enjoy it," the midfielder said.

"We have a plan and we will always be within this plan. We know how City plays, you can't give them space. Let people say what they want. We play the way we play, we have our plan and we are going to continue playing the way we play despite what the pundits suggest."